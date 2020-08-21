Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) entered into a forward purchase agreement with Foley Trasimene Acquisition ((FTAC II)) as per which the former will purchase 15M shares of the latter's Class A common stock plus 5M redeemable warrants.

Warrants are to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share for aggregate purchase price of $150M or $10 for one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, in a private placement to occur concurrently with the closing of an initial business combination by FTAC II.

FTAC II has completed its IPO of 30M units at $10/unit; each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant.