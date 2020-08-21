Under the board approved rights offering to existing shareholders, Enzon Pharmaceuticals' (OTC:ENZN) seeks to distribute one transferable subscription right for each outstanding share of common stock owned.

For every 1,105 subscription rights held, a shareholder will be entitled to purchase one unit.

Enzon plans to offer 40K units at a subscription price of $1,090/unit; each unit will consist of one preferred share par value $1,000, and 750 common stock shares.

With no voting rights, preferred stock holders will be entitled to receive cumulative dividends at the rate per share of 3% p.a., if paid in cash, or 5% p.a., if paid in-kind.