S&P Global Ratings affirms the AAA/A-1+ ratings of Switzerland, one of only 11 countries that has a top sovereign credit rating from the three major ratings companies.

Outlook remains stable; "We think Switzerland's strong external and fiscal buffers, its institutional strength, and its effective policymaking place it in a strong position to absorb the fallout of COVID-19 without deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness," S&P said in a statement.

Sees Switzerland's real GDP declining 6.3% in 2020 then recovering by 4.6% in 2021.

However, S&P points out that its projections are "unusually uncertain" as the pace of the country's economic recovery in 2021 will depend on its key trading partners in the EU.

