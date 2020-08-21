Kaival Brands' 300M shares cancelled in exchange of preferred stock
Aug. 21, 2020 4:56 PM ETKaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL)KAVLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kaival Brands Innovations (OTCQB:KAVL) announces 52.1% reduction in its issued common stock on the cancellation of 300M shares from its largest stockholder Kaival Holdings; The shares are returned in exchange of 3M shares of the company's newly designated Series A preferred stock.
- The new convertible preferred stock cannot be converted prior to November 2023, barring any triggering event.
- The development comes on the heels of the company commencing its plan to expand its distribution of the vape device Bidi into the European Union, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.
- Stock last traded at $0.72 (+2.93%)
