Kaival Brands' 300M shares cancelled in exchange of preferred stock

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (OTCQB:KAVL) announces 52.1% reduction in its issued common stock on the cancellation of 300M shares from its largest stockholder Kaival Holdings; The shares are returned in exchange of 3M shares of the company's newly designated Series A preferred stock.
  • The new convertible preferred stock cannot be converted prior to November 2023, barring any triggering event.
  • The development comes on the heels of the company commencing its plan to expand its distribution of the vape device Bidi into the European Union, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. 
  • Stock last traded at $0.72 (+2.93%)
  • Previously: Kaival Brands announces uplisting to OTCQB (July 8)
