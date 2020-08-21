Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) adds Howard Amster to its board as part of a standstill agreement with Amster and certain of his affiliates, the company said in an SEC filing.

Under the agreement, Amster agrees that it won't call a stockholders meeting, won't seek any additional representation on the board or seek to remove any directors, won't enter a proxy fight, and won't propose any business combination involving Medley until Dec. 31, 2021, among other things.

