After Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) $10B JEDI cloud contract win at the Defense Dept., the company plans a push for cloud contracts with foreign governments and is signing deals, CNBC reports.

Shares are up 1.2% after hours.

The company has seen interest outside the United States in the kind of relationship it has forged with the Pentagon, sources tell CNBC.

"Specifically, Microsoft has committed to staffing the Pentagon initiative with people who hold sufficient government security clearances, and to delivering a group of existing products and services, as opposed to specially built technologies, at a customized price," according to the report.

And the foreign cloud contracts ramped up after it was clear that JEDI would be on hold amid a legal challenge from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft's rival for the deal and cloud contracts in general.