Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is considering raising a venture and growth fund of ~$2B, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The fund for investing in venture-stage and growth companies would make it a bigger player in tech investing, giving it a leg-up with large startups that are seeking big investments.

The bank's conversations are in early stages and the size could still change, the people said. Goldman plans to start fundraising next year.

While SoftBank's $100B Vision Fund dwarfs stands out among growth and venture funds, Tiger Global Management, TCV, and Sequoia Capital also have multibillion-dollar growth stage funds.

The bank is looking to make investments of $30M-$200M in companies, with an average of ~$50M per deal, one person said.