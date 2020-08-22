Apple/CBS, Verizon/Disney chip away at old TV bundle

Depending on who's analyzing the issue, the traditional pay-TV bundle has either been a) in a long, slow, steady decline into irrelevance or b) still the king, as it's not dying off nearly as quickly as cord-cutting critics seem to think. But two developments this week are the latest to chip away at the foundations.

First, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) expanded an existing deal it had - to offer a year's subscription to Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS) to subscribers to higher-priced wireless plans - to add in the rest of Disney's streaming bundle (including ESPN Plus and ad-supported Hulu). That bundle, already discount-priced at $12.99/month, goes free to subscribers to Verizon's Play More and Get More Unlimited plans for as long as customers stay on the plans (which are $45-$55 per line per month).

Then, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched its first bundle tied to Apple TV Plus, allowing subscribers to its (relatively) inexpensive $4.99/month service to add in CBS All Access and sister pay service Showtime (VIAC, VIACA) for $9.99/month.

CBS All Access and Showtime cost $9.99/month and $10.99/month respectively as stand-alones - so at $14.98 total, the Apple TV Plus bundle is at more than 50% discount.

“While Viacom and Disney are taking an ARPU hit on these discounted offers, bundling meaningfully lowers churn, which is a clear net positive for their SVOD subscriber numbers,” says LightShed's Rich Greenfield

And Verizon's Frank Boulben painted a stark picture this week: “The current value chain of the media business is not working. It’s broken."

Ben Munson points to Leichtman Research Group figures indicating the biggest pay-TV providers lost about 1.57M net video subscribers in Q2 - the sixth straight quarter with more than 1M losses.

And while it's possible for some systems to just replicate the old expensive cable bundle (but made of more granular services), some of the new deals contain a certain logic: Providers like Verizon and Apple are able to fight the content-library advantages of bigger rivals by de-emphasizing their own products and teaming with third parties.

Barclays has noted that ISPs creating "product bundles" could be a lot more effective than those creating "price bundles," but so far "the only company which has invested in this among ISPs is Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)."

Pay TV players: CMCSA, T, CHTR, DISH, ATUS, FTR, CABO