Oil, gas producer evacuates Gulf of Mexico ahead of storms

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14 are disrupting production at oil firms, with major firms cutting down production.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has begun shutting its productions and evacuating crews from four sizeable US Gulf of Mexico platforms.

Production at Blind Faith and Petronius platforms continues to be steady, while non-essential personnel are being evacuated.

BP (NYSE:BP) has also started shutting its production from its four operated US Gulf platforms and also started to evacuate crew from platforms and drilling rigs, as well as securing offshore facilities.

Shell [[(NYSE:RDS.A), (NYSE:RDS.B)]] production continues at a normal level, while non-essential personnel is being evacuated at some of its offshore assets.

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) also plans to begin crew evacuations starting over the weekend, a company spokesman said.

Source