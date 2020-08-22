TikTok is preparing a legal challenge to President Trump's executive order banning transactions between the app and parent ByteDance (BDNCE), but this would not affect the order for ByteDance to divest TikTok, Reuters reports.

The challenge, which would focus on an Aug. 6 executive order related to transactions, is likely to be used as a tactic to prevent any deal for TikTok from becoming a fire sale, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A challenge could be filed as early as Monday, but it is unclear in which court it would be filed.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are interested in the popular app, with the latter getting a nod of endorsement from Trump. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reportedly looked at taking a minority stake.

Read: TikTok Is Dead, Long Live Facebook