Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says it plans to resume service on 50 international flights this winter and into 2021 that were suspended due to the pandemic.

"While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they're longing for," says Delta Senior VP Joe Esposito.

Daily flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai are among the routes Delta is looking to restart.

In the U.S., Delta is blocking middle seats through at least the end of the year as a safety measure.

Dive into Delta's cash flow numbers