Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) could be impacted next week as two potential hurricanes are set to churn across the warmer-than-normal waters of the Gulf of Mexico near oil-producing platforms, according to S&P Global.

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco are both expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days, with the latter storm tracking closer to oil platforms.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) is already moving two offshore rigs out of the storms path and BP Plc (NYSE:BP) is evacuating employees from platforms and shutting down some production.

Earlier: Chevron and Shell prep for dual storms in the Gulf.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX, NRGD, USAI, NRGO, NRGZ, YGRN