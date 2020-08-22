The past week’s action slammed the idea that economically-sensitive cyclicals are ready to take the baton.

Technology ( +3.6 ) far outperformed in the five sessions, acting as an ersatz defensive play on days when market direction was hesitant.

In the cyclicals, Energy ( -5.7% ), Financials ( -3.5% ) and Industrials ( -1.4% ) all struggled. The exception was Consumer Discretionary ( +1.8% ). But that could be reasonably split up into two sectors now, with Amazon, big box retailers, homebuilders and delivery restaurants in one camp and cruise lines, casinos and department stores in the other.

Of the cyclical drops, the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) raises the most concern considering it was the worst performer in a week when crude oil futures (CL1:COM) were little changed and U.S. Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) was off just 0.5% .

News for crude was mixed. OPEC+ almost completely complied with their production cut deal last month, but a draft OPEC+ statement said a second wave of COVID-19 poses a major risk for an oil recovery.

U.S. oil inventories fell less than expected last week.

Among the subsectors, the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) fell 8.7% , the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) lost 10.8% and the VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) dropped 8% .

Those seem precipitously large drops for a week when crude simply hovered around the $40/barrel range, as it has done since the beginning of June. But they could be warranted if energy companies are beginning to accept $40 crude as the foreseeable new normal.

The first jump in the oil rig count since February, according to the Baker Hughes numbers out Friday, indicates some comfort on the part of players to start pumping at these prices.

More months of $40 oil would mean lower profits and cut any incentive for investors to price in oil and gas stocks for future demand growth.

There is also the concern that even the $40 level is unsustainable through the year as it relies on a big curtailing of OPEC+ production. Countries may resist as post-pandemic budgets become more restricted. Russia has always been capricious on cuts and Saudi Arabia, while willing to support prices, has shown it is also willing to take on Russia with a price war if necessary.

Saudi Arabia has already slashed exports to a record low, sending out just 4.98M bpd in June.

Saudi oil exports sink

Under the Radar

As U.S. investors celebrated some retailers, Target, and castigated others, Kohl’s, one of the U.K.’s biggest chains sent chills through the European retail sector.

Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) will cut 7,000 jobs over the next three months after clothing sales cratered.

“As previously outlined Clothing & Home trading in the stores remains well below last year, with online and home delivery strong,” the company said. “It is clear that there has been a material shift in trade and whilst it is too early to predict with precision where a new post Covid sales mix will settle, we must act now to reflect this change.”