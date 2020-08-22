Global DRAM revenue increased 15% sequentially in Q2 to $17.1B, according to new DRAMeXchange data, driven by bit shipments and average selling price improvements compared to Q1, when the pandemic was battering supply chains.

DRAMeXchange says Q3 DRAM prices will likely be flat or down Q/Q due to high inventory at server OEMS and slowing demand in enterprise servers.

Falling ASPs hurt profits and major chipmakers are cautious about pricey capacity expansions during this time of macro and inventory uncertainty.

Semiconductor research firm IC Insights says DRAM suppliers will cut capex by 20% Y/Y in 2020 to $15.1B.

IC says Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) will trim 21% of its DRAM capex to $4.9B in 2020. SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF,OTC:HXSCL) will cut 38% to $4B and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) 16% to $3.6B.

Highlighting the lack of market visibility, Micron recently said November quarter revenue will likely come in below guidance while FQ4 (August) will be more "back-end loaded."

Micron management cited uncertainty among customers, supply imbalance, and weaker demand for enterprise and cloud servers, echoing prior comments from Samsung about high server inventories.

