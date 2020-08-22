Palo Alto, Salesforce lead software earnings focus next week

Enterprise-focused software stocks have a busy week ahead with a full slate of earnings that includes Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Palo Alto reports fiscal Q4 results after the bell on Monday. Consensus estimates expect $924.29M in revenue and $1.39 EPS. PANW forecast $915-925M in revenue and $1.37-1.40 EPS.

For Q4, Palo Alto guided total billings of $1.19-1.21B, up 13-14% Y/Y and relatively flat sequentially.

Salesforce reports on Tuesday and consensus expects $4.9B in revenue and $0.67 EPS. Analyst estimates were revised down after the company provided a downside Q2 outlook with $4.89B-4.9B in revenue and $0.66-0.67 EPS.

Last quarter, Salesforce lowered its FY outlook to revenues around $20B, EPS of $2.93-2.95, and operating cash flow growth of 10-11%, citing the pandemic's impact on Q1. Keep an eye on any updates to this forecast. .

Autodesk also reports Tuesday afternoon and analysts see $899.1M in revenue and $0.90 EPS. Autodesk guided $890-905M in revenue and $0.86-0.92 EPS.

Last quarter, Autodesk revealed its exposure to small businesses (hard hit by pandemic) was 10-15% of total revenue. For Q2, the company thinks the pandemic will continue to pressure new business close rates.

Splunk will release Q2 results on Wednesday, going up against the $520.27M revenue and $0.34 loss per share consensus estimates.

Splunk guided around $520M in revenue (roughly flat Y/Y) and negative operating margin of 10-15%, lower than originally planned due to cloud acceleration and duration variability. Cloud mix is expected to hit the high 40% range during the quarter, the highest ever.

Last quarter, Splunk pulled its FY21 revenue and operating margin outlook, citing the unpredictability of its cloud transformation and variability and duration.

Now check out the other top Stocks to Watch for the coming week.

Go deeper: Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch