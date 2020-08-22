Is Huawei too big to fail?

A long read in this weekend's FT questions whether the much-discussed death sentence on Huawei is premature.

Key points:

Analysts wonder what lengths Beijing will go to to protect a company at the heart of recent U.S.-China tensions.

Any potential honeymoon period for Beijing with an incoming Biden administration is unlikely to last because China cannot reverse the key policies and laws which have hardened western governments’ stance against Huawei.

Money, Huawei's go-to defense, will not suffice. Huawei has substantial resources ($53B in cash and equivalents). But it lacks chips. In the short term, it’s not possible to create a semiconductor supply chain that does not touch U.S. technology.

Customers across Europe are already weaning themselves off Huawei’s equipment, executives say.