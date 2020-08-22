The Trump administration is expected to block Northern Dynasty Minerals' (NYSEMKT:NAK) controversial Pebble Mine in Alaska, according to multiple reports.

The Army Corps of Engineers reportedly will send a letter to Pebble Mine saying the project would cause "significant degradation" and that its developers will need to take additional steps to protect the Bristol Bay area where the mine is located.

The determination is one of the most severe demands the Army Corps can make, says Tom Collier, the top executive of Pebble Limited Partnership, who says government officials have briefed him on the letter.

The administration had appeared to support the project over the past two years, but Donald Trump Jr. came out against the project earlier this month, saying "the headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances."