Two people are confirmed dead and two others are missing after an underwater gas pipeline exploded when it was struck by a dredging boat in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the Coast Guard says.

Six other workers on the vessel were hospitalized following the Friday blast, which sent flames shooting hundreds of feet in the air and forced the partial closure of the port.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) owns the ruptured pipeline, which was holding propane gas at the time of the blast, and says early estimates indicate the accident caused the release of 5K lbs. of propane and 5K lbs. of carbon monoxide.

The barge that struck the pipeline reportedly was owned by marine construction contractor Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN).