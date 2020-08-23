Direct-to-consumer brands are getting more bang for their advertising buck, during an ad industry pullback - especially as those big enough to make the jump to TV ads find stations willing to make up for decreased revenues from more traditional brands.

An analysis by iSpot.tv showed 146 DTC brands spent more than $1.2B on ads in the first half, down 2.6% from the prior year. But for that, those advertisers generated 162.8B impressions - up 13.7%.

Jon Lafayette notes that most DTC companies focus on online marketing at first before shifting to TV to accelerate growth. Of 23 new DTC brands in the first half, they spent $18.8M on TV.

Top advertising spender among DTC brands was Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), at just under $76.6M; it was followed by Wayfair (NYSE:W), GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), DoorDash (DOORD) and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

And those 13.7% higher impressions went largely to the same spenders; just five advertisers accounted for 25% of the 162.8B impressions: Carvana, Wayfair, GrubHub, Peloton and Noom.

And a year ago, Carvana wasn't among the list of top advertisers, pointing to a big ramp-up in marketing for the auto-sales platform.

Without tentpole events, the DTC brands bought ads on new networks and shows. But the brands got more impressions on reality shows than any other genre (and reality TV's share of DTC spending rose from 15.7 in March to 18.2 in May).

So who are the recipients of DTC brand spending? HGTV (NASDAQ:DISCA) garnered about $90M of that spending, followed by CBS (VIAC, VIACA), ABC (NYSE:DIS), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CNN (NYSE:T), ESPN (DIS), Fox News and Fox (FOX, FOXA), and Comedy Central and MTV (VIAC, VIACA).