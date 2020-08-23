Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes for July had an immediate and noticeable impact across all markets upon release, but the reason why was nebulous at best.

Bond yields and the dollar rose, equities dipped and metals fell sharply.

There were mixed signals from the Fed.

The minutes said “several participants suggested that additional accommodation could be required to promote economic recovery and return inflation to the Committee's 2 percent objective”. That sounds good for a market that has taken the currently liquidity back to record highs on the S&P.

They also said “the overall effect of the pandemic on prices was seen as disinflationary,” not great for metals, and that "potential longer-run effects of the pandemic associated with possible restructuring in some sectors of the economy … could slow the growth of the economy's productive capacity for some time,” just plain economically bad.

For rate watchers, though, the rather dismissive talk of yield caps seemed to sting the most.

The FOMC said that “most judged that yield caps and targets would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment, as the Committee's forward guidance regarding the path of the federal funds rate already appeared highly credible and longer-term interest rates were already low”.

While the Fed is buying Treasuries hand over fist, mostly on the shorter end of the curve, a commitment to a specific yield cap would’ve been additional encouragement. The move to buy corporate bonds raised hope that the “whatever it takes” assertion meant what it said.

After the minutes, the 10-year yield bounced up about 0.69%. It has since backed down to 0.65%.

The Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), -3.5% , which had a brief glimpse of hope then, ended the week as the second-worst-performing sector and they are off about 26% in the last six months. But for the month they are flat.

And financial stocks have the opportunity this week to gain some traction if the virtual Jackson Hole, not to be confused with a virtual black hole, when Fed chief Jerome Powell speaks.

Powell may give a little more clarity on the yield-cap debate and also on the FOMC’s plans for the 2% inflation target, which many have speculated the Fed will move from a hard cap to just a suggestion until the economy ramps up enough.

“They want to try to give the guidance that they really want inflation to get up and be sustained above 2% to make up for it being below 2% for so long,” former Fed governor Randall Kroszner told CNBC this week. “But they don’t want to go so far to get people to think: ‘Oh my goodness, the Fed has forgotten about being tough on inflation and we can see inflation going to 3% or 4%.’”