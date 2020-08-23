Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Monday, August 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $924.29M (+14.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expect billings of $1.20B vs guidance of $1.19-1.21B; Non-GAAP operating margin of 18.4%.

Over the last 2 years, PANW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 16 downward.