Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) co-founder and billionaire Leon Black will be subpoenaed by the U.S. Virgin Islands' attorney general to deliver information about his business ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Times reports.

The subpoena will be issued to Black and several entities connected to him, the chief clerk of the local court said. Copies of the subpoenas were filed with the court and seek financial statements and tax returns from a number of entities including Black Family Partners and Elysium Management, as well as from Apollo and entities that help manage Black's art collection.

Black has said that Epstein hadn't conducted any work for Apollo, which itself said the convicted sex offender didn't do any business with the firm.

Epstein had provided Black with advice on tax strategy, estate planning, and philanthropy, Black has said.

Denise N. George, the U.S. Virgin Islands' attorney general, has also sent subpoenas to banks that had handled Epstein's money, including JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.

The attorney general is seeking information from Black related to Southern Trust and other companies and organizations that were controlled by Epstein, who died last summer in federal custody after being charged with sex-trafficking crimes.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said in July that taking on Epstein as a client was "a critical mistake." The bank agreed to pay $150M to settle charges of compliance failures, that were partly related to the bank's relationship with Epstein.