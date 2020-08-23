China's economy can achieve growth this year if the country is able to reach its target of adding 9M jobs, Premier Li Keqiang said in the western city of Chongqing, Bloomberg reports.

He called on the nation to bolster plans to deal with uncertainties after the economy achieved positive results in recent months, according to a statement on the central government website on Sunday.

China's economy recovered to growth, with GDP rising in the three months to June, up 3.2% Y/Y, following a 6.8% decline in Q1.

The country will provide aid to the tourism industry and other service sectors to help them resume operations and strengthen the economic rebound, Li said.

