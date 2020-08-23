"On the therapeutics front...in our battle against the China virus that will save countless lives, the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization — and that's such powerful term, emergency use authorization — for a treatment known as convalescent plasma," President Trump said at a press briefing today.

The therapy "transfuses very, very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection," he explained.

The authorization will "dramatically expand access to this treatment," he added.

FDA has determined that the treatment is safe "and very effective," Trump said.

"We saw about a 35% better survival in the patients who benefited most from the treatment, which were patients under 80 who were not on artificial respiration," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at the briefing.

"This is a major advance in treatment of patients," he added.

Azar said the FDA expects other new options and treatments available to patients as early as this fall.

Regarding the dual tropical storms heading toward the Gulf Coast, FEMA is closely monitoring the storms, Trump said.

Approved emergency declarations for Puerto Rico and Louisiana.

