Energy producers have shut 1.07M bbl/day, or nearly 58%, of offshore crude oil production and 1.2M cf/day, or 45%, of natural gas output from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico because of the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, says the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Workers have been evacuated from 114 production platforms out of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the BSEE.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it has "shut in production at all but one of our assets" in the U.S. Gulf but does not identify the field that continues to produce.

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it has finished evacuating and shutting in production at its Titan platform in the Gulf, while BHP is ramping down operations at its Shenzi and Neptune oil platforms.

BP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) also have evacuated personnel and shut-in production, according to previous reports.

Crude oil prices are nudging higher, with the front-month futures for both WTI and Brent crude up ~0.2% .

