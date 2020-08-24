Asia-Pacific stocks gain after FDA OK'd use of blood plasma to treat COVID-19

Asian shares advanced supported by coronavirus hopes after the FDA authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

Japan +0.23%. The shares edged higher with gains in e-mini futures. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.28%.

China +0.08% , led by strong gains for the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext.

Hong Kong +1.33% . Real estate and consumer-related stocks posted strong gains recently, as new virus cases dropped in Hong Kong, raising hopes that lockdown restrictions could be eased soon.

The market also got a boost from WeChat owner Tencent’s rally, +3.8% after people familiar with matter said the Trump administration is privately seeking to reassure US companies that they can still do business with Tencent’s WeChat messaging app in China.

Australia +0.15% .

Sentiment was also supported by a Financial Times report that the Trump administration is considering bypassing normal U.S. regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in America ahead of the presidential election.