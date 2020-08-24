The USPTO has granted Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) a patent for methods and use of fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb; TZLS-501) that recognizes both IL-6 receptor (IL-6R) and IL-6 receptor complex with IL-6 (IL-6R/IL-6) for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention for human diseases.

The Patent No. 10,759,862 will be published on September 1. This additional patent on TZLS-501 is significant for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

“We are expediting the clinical development of TZLS-501, GMP manufacturing, simultaneously developing inhalation delivery directly to the lungs using a nebulizer and conducting the inhalation safety toxicology studies in Cynomolgus monkeys. Completion of these studies will enable us to file an IND and initiate a clinical trial in COVID-19 patients by Q1 2021,” added Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO and CSO of Tiziana.

