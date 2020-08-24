ByteDance (BDNCE) investors are in talks to use their stakes in the Chinese tech company to help finance their bid for its short-video app TikTok, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

ByteDance has been in talks to divest TikTok's North America, Australia, and New Zealand operations to potential buyers as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) after President Trump ordered the Chinese company to cut ties with the social media app in the U.S. on concerns over personal data safety.

Some ByteDance investors, including investment firm General Atlantic, want to take large stakes in the TikTok assets for sale, while Microsoft or Oracle would hold a minority stake in the assets under the restructuring plan.

The earmarked assets may be worth $25B-$35B, the sources told Reuters. The ByteDance investors are discussing exchanging some or all of their ByteDance shares with equity in the TikTok assets, they said.

The plan faces major hurdles as the Trump administration has said it wants a major U.S. company to lead any deal for the assets and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. would have to clear any deal.

Microsoft remains the frontrunner due to its financial resources and technical ability to design new algorithms for TikTok that would separate it from ByteDance and its Chinese short video app Douyin, the sources said.

The news come after reports that TikTok is preparing to legally challenge President Trump's executive order banning transactions between the app and parent ByteDance, as a way to prevent a fire sale of the TikTok assets.

