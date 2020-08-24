U.S. recession likely to end late 2020 or in 2021: NABE survey

A majority of economists say Congress should reinstate supplemental unemployment insurance benefits as the U.S. economy isn't likely to emerge from the recession until later this year or at some point next year, according to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics.

Most of them also support extending the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.

Two-thirds of the respondents said the economy is still in the recession that began in February and almost 80% indicated that there is at least a 25% chance of a double-dip recession.

Half of the panelists surveyed expect the U.S. economy to return to the Q4 2019 GDP level in 2022.

About 40% of respondents rated Congress's fiscal response as "insufficient" and 37% said it's "adequate". More than 75% called the Fed's monetary policy "about right," the strongest approval in more than 13 years.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.