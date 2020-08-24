European markets shoot up on COVID-19 treatment hopes

European stocks jumped, tracking Asian markets as investors continued to watch developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

London +1.44% .

Germany +1.57% .

France +1.70% .

After Trump accused the FDA of trying to sabotage his re-election efforts, the Agency gave emergency approval for the use of blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients, which hasn’t been proved by scientific trials.

AstraZeneca rose 2% after the U.S. government was considering fast-tracking its experimental coronavirus vaccine, according to a Financial Times report.

While there are no major European earnings or data releases on Monday, attention is building to the Jackson Hole conference, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to outline the central bank’s new inflation strategy.