U.S. futures head higher after plasma treatment use allowed, WeChat assurances

Futures for the three major U.S. stock averages advance, following President Trump's announcement that the U.S. FDA issued emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

Separately, President Trump's team is privately reassuring U.S. companies that they can still do business with the WeChat messaging app in China, Bloomberg reports.

S&P 500 futures rise 0.7% , Nasdaq futures +0.9% , and the Dow pushes 0.7% higher .

10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up almost 1 basis point to 0.64%.

Crude oil gains 0.7% to $42.65 per barrel as a hurricane an tropical storm head toward the Gulf of Mexico; gold rises 0.5% to $1,956.40 per ounce.

The Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 93.08.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rises 1.4% , U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index adds 1.6% , Germany's DAX gains 1.7% , and France's CAC climbs 1.8%.