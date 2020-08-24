To enhance online marketplace for new and pre-owned boats, as well as financing & insurance, OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) has purchased the website domain, Boatsforsale.com.

Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater Marine, said, “With the industry evolving to a more virtual operating environment, Boatsforsale.com will be an extension of our current store footprint and is expected to further strengthen our innovative, industry-leading technology and proprietary digital platform. At the same time, we will provide our stores and the general public with a simple and efficient way to list and sell their inventory. This new consumer and seller-focused marketplace will be rolled out in several phases, which we believe will further advance our long-term growth opportunity, while broadening our customer base and geographic reach.”

Press release