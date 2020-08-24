Zhejiang Forest Food, a subsidiary of Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI), has received additional orders from an existing customer for its dried whole mushrooms and dried mushroom slices to export them to the U.S. and Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our commitment to ensuring premium food quality and safety across our supply chain continues to resonate with customers and help us win new and repeat orders. Demand for our mushrooms and broader agricultural product offerings is also benefiting from an increased global push for healthier food options. We believe we are well positioned to drive accelerated growth as we leverage our global trading platform, extensive supply chain relationships and many long-term customer relationships."