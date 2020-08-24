KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won two contracts by Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group for its 500KTA coal to olefins project and 500KTA C2-C5 comprehensive utilization project to be built in Ningdong Town, Lingwu City, Ningxia, China.

As per the contracts, KBR will provide process technology licensing and process design packages for this project, which will have an annual production capacity of 1 million tons of olefins. Once completed, the complex will be the largest single-train methanol to olefins (MTO) plant in the world.

Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology Solutions, said, "This award is a reaffirmation of our continued commitment to helping our clients maintain their competitive edge through technological advancements and delivering the best return on their investments."