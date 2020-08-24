Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) has joined hands with edX to offer a growing series of Check Point cybersecurity courses and content to security and network professionals.

All Check Point courses available on the edX platform are free of charge and aim at upskilling students or IT professionals on cyber-threats and security management, as well as those looking to start a new career in the sector.

“Partnering with the renowned edX platform enables us to help close the ongoing cyber-security skills gap. With the global shortage having passed four million, organizations need to accelerate efforts to try and help change this ongoing issue,” said Liat Doron, Vice President of Learning and Training at Check Point. “Working with edX, combined with our other initiatives such as SecureAcademy, will help tackle these global skills shortages and attract the next generation of cyber-security professionals.”