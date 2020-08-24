The spike in demand for convalescent plasma plasma providers on the heels of the FDA's OK of its emergency use for COVID-19 has apparently spread to nano cap Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN), up 96% premarket on robust volume.

The company does not manufacture immunoglobulin products per se, however. Its pipeline consists of cancer candidates based on its technology platform that utilizes an albumin-binding single chain antibody fragment (scFV) to deliver recombinant human cytokines and other targets. After administration, the albumin-binding fragment attaches to naturally occurring albumin in the bloodstream and accumulates in inflamed tissue, including tumors.