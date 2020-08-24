DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) announced that Ault & Company converted $600K of its $1M 8% convertible promissory note issued on February 5, 2020 into 413,793 shares of the company’s common stock at $1.45/share, approved at the July 8, 2020 company’s special meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Milton C. Ault, III, CEO and Chairman, said, “This conversion into DPW common stock by Ault & Company demonstrates its belief in the progress being achieved by the Company and its subsidiaries, the strength and value of the assets of DPW today and the confidence in DPW’s ability to increase shareholder value. It is Ault & Company’s intention to continue to be the largest shareholder of DPW.”

