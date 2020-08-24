Software company Sumo Logic (SUMO) has filed for initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares and the price range are yet to be determined.

Q1 (ended April 30,2020): Total Revenue: $47.2M (+45.4%); Gross Profit: $32.78M (+38.7%); Operating loss: -$23.46; Net loss: -$23.57M; Non-GAAP EPS: -$0.29; Cash Flow from Operations: -$11.12M; Free cash flow: -$11.61M.

More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

