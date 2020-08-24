BTIG starts off coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) with a Buy rating on what it sees as attractive valuation for the long term.

The firm's price target of $34 reps 97% upside from last Friday's closing price.

During TravelCenters of America's recent earnings conference call (transcript), execs highlighted that the sharpest impact to the business from the pandemic was in April and May, with a marked improvement seen starting in June. They also noted that the truck service, store and QSR were trending positive year over year in July.

Shares of TravelCenters of America are up 23% over the last six weeks.