Covalon Technologies (OTCQX:CVALF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01.

Revenue of $6.7M (-2.9% Y/Y).

Brian Pedlar, Covalon's President and CEO, said, "Our efforts in reducing operating expenses and generating new sales allowed us to achieve a profit for the quarter ended June 30th, with the help of government subsidies related to COVID-19 relief. We are already seeing some signs of recovery in July and early August in the United States with increased procedure volumes that consume our products, and we are cautiously watching to determine if these signs of recovery continue."

