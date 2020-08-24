Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) expands its renewable energy capacity in Texas with a new long-term power purchase agreement to source solar power for its Dallas-area data center portfolio from Pattern Energy's 82.5 MWac Phoenix Solar Project in Fannin County, TX.

DLR is also upgrading 2323 Bryan Street, a regional connectivity hub in downtown Dallas, to meet the area's growing networking needs with additional colocation capacity.

The REIT contracted 78% of the Phoenix Solar Project's total capacity, ~65 MWac, with the remainder held by Pattern Energy Group LP, the project developer and owner.

The power purchase pact means DLR's Greater Dallas portfolio will be powered by 70% renewable energy once the Phoenix project reaches commercial operation by mid-2021.

SA contributor Chetan Woodun sees DLR's recent acquisition creating revenue synergies.