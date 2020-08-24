NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to sell Life Sciences division to affiliates of American Securities LLC for $825M, consisting of $755M payable in cash at closing and an additional $70M earnout payable in cash based on the 2022 performance of the Life Sciences division.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 4Q20.

Estimated $700M in net proceeds from the sale will be used to pay debt and strengthen the balance sheet. The company expects to reduce its net leverage from ~6.1x to ~1.8x post transaction close, reflecting a pro forma debt-to-capital ratio of ~35%, down from 75%.

Following the sale of Life Sciences, the company will have a growth trajectory of ~$600M in annual sales over the next five years.

With a leaner overhead structure, NN will continue to prioritize margin enhancement initiatives and aggressively identify significant cost reductions and cash flow improvements, including through facility consolidation and reduced SG&A costs.