Total, Mozambique sign security pact for $20B gas project
Aug. 24, 2020 TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
- Total (NYSE:TOT) says it signed a security pact with Mozambique's government to protect a $20B natural gas project it is developing in the country.
- Mozambique security forces have been battling militias suspected of having links to Islamic State, and insurgents recently captured a key port in the Mocimboa da Praia, which has interrupted the transit of oil and gas equipment.
- Total's project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession, containing more than 60T cf of gas, and the construction of a liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.1M tons/year.
- Last month, Total secured $14.9B in senior debt financing for the project.