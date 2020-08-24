Total, Mozambique sign security pact for $20B gas project

Aug. 24, 2020 7:27 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) says it signed a security pact with Mozambique's government to protect a $20B natural gas project it is developing in the country.
  • Mozambique security forces have been battling militias suspected of having links to Islamic State, and insurgents recently captured a key port in the Mocimboa da Praia, which has interrupted the transit of oil and gas equipment.
  • Total's project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession, containing more than 60T cf of gas, and the construction of a liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.1M tons/year.
  • Last month, Total secured $14.9B in senior debt financing for the project.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.