Northland Capital Markets cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform, citing slowing H2 data center demand and rival Intel likely turning to TSMC as a CPU partner.

Analyst Gus Richard says the headwinds limit upside potential, and "there is likely little upside to guidance for CY20."

Northland sets AMD's price target at $80, a 5% downside.

AMD was the last chipmaker that had a bullish backing from Northland. Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish rating, while SA contributors share Northland's Neutral stance.

AMD shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $84.32.

On Friday, AMD's price target was lifted at Cowen after meetings with management.