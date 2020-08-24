Northland Capital Markets cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform, citing slowing H2 data center demand and rival Intel likely turning to TSMC as a CPU partner.
Analyst Gus Richard says the headwinds limit upside potential, and "there is likely little upside to guidance for CY20."
Northland sets AMD's price target at $80, a 5% downside.
AMD was the last chipmaker that had a bullish backing from Northland. Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish rating, while SA contributors share Northland's Neutral stance.
AMD shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $84.32.
On Friday, AMD's price target was lifted at Cowen after meetings with management.
Now read: AMD: Too Early To Unload »