NN jumps 23% on $825M deal to sell life sciences unit
Aug. 24, 2020 7:30 AM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)NNBRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) soars 23% in premarket trading after agreeing to sell its life sciences division to affiliates of American Securities LLC for as much as $825M, including $755M in cash payable at closing.
- An additional $70M may be paid later based on 2022 performance of the life sciences division.
- NN plans to use the estimated $700M in net proceeds from the sale to pay down debt and strengthen its balance sheet, increasing the company's ability to deal with the macroeconomic and business challenges related to COVID-19.
- Expects to reduce net leverage to 1.8x post transaction close, reflecting pro forma debt to capital ratio of ~35%, from ~6.1x, or 75% pro forma debt to capital.
- NN's total liabilities from 2010 to 2019:
- "By reducing our net leverage, we'll have greater financial flexibility and a solid foundation from which to grow with valuable assets, skilled employees and a global footprint to pursue growth opportunities that enable strong operating performance, margin improvements and increased free cash flow over the long term," said NN Senior Vice President and CFO Tom DeByle.
- American Securities plans to combine NN's life science unit with MW Industries, one of its portfolio companies.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.