Trevena launches TRV027 study in COVID-19 patients in London
Aug. 24, 2020 Trevena, Inc. (TRVN)
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) perks up 8% premarket in reaction to the announcement that its collaborator Imperial College London has initiated a proof-of-concept study for TRV027 in COVID-19 patients.
- The trial will enroll ~60 hospitalized, non-ventilated patients aged 18 or older with a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
- The primary objective is to evaluate whether TRV027 reduces abnormal clotting associated with COVID-19. The study will also assess the effect of TRV027 on lung function and other clinical outcomes.
- Top-line data are expected in Q1 2021.
