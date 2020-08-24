The surge in buying in immunoglobulin therapy developers on the heels of the FDA emergency use nod for convalescent plasma for COVID-19 has spread to iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO).

The company does not derive plasma products directly but its contract development and manufacturing unit leverages its FastPharming platform to produce vaccine antigens, enzymes, blood factors and cytokines, among others.

It also develops its own products including a COVID-19 vaccine and lead asset IBIO-100, a fusion protein for the potential treatment of fibrotic diseases.