Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) after taking in the retailer's Q2 earnings report.

"We believe FL is well positioned to rebound in 4Q20 driven by continued aggressive inventory management. The reinstatement of the dividend is also evidence of management's and the Board's confidence in the business heading into 2H20," notes analyst Sam Poser.

Poser and team think with Foot Locker trading ~4 turns below its 5-year FY2 P/E average, upside far outweighs downside risk at the current price.

Shares of Foot Locker are up 0.47% premarket to $27.70.

Foot Locker's Quant Rating of 3.17 ranks 2nd out of the 23 stocks in the apparel sector.