MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) reports fiscal Q1 results that misses on revenue estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue fell 47% y/y to $18.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB17.4M (about $2.5M), compared to negative RMB25.3M last year.

Gross Merchandise Value for the quarter decreased 25.2% y/y to RMB3.12B (about $441.6M).

LVB business maintains robust growth momentum with GMV increasing 72.4% y/y.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 57.3% y/y to RMB61.9M; R&D expenses decreased by 48.4% to RMB29.0M.

Loss from operations was RMB94.9 million (~$13.4M), compared to loss from operations of RMB105.3M a year-ago.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB1.05B (~$148.4M) as of June 30.

On August 8, MOGU signed an agreement to purchase an office building located at the Hangzhou Zijingang Technology Zone for a total consideration of RMB209.0M (~$29.6M).

Shares up 38% YTD.

