Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) topped a $2 trillion market cap last week. Morgan Stanley still sees more room for upside, raising the tech giant's target from $431 to $520.

Apple shares are up 2.9% pre-market to $511.90.

Bull Katy Huberty says Apple "trades at a discount to both tech platforms and strong consumer brands."

Huberty notes Apple has posted growth in revenue, earnings, and FCF over the past four quarters despite iPhone revenue dropping, which highlights "Apple’s broad ecosystem of products and services."

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Apple. Wall Street analysts average out to a bullish rating, but SA contributors sit at Neutral.

Reminder: Apple's 4-for-1 stock split is scheduled for August 31.

Here's a look at how Apple shares shook off the pandemic impact earlier this year, largely driven by 5G iPhone optimism: